Kylie Jenner would she be on the verge of launch a clothing brand ?

(Relaxnews) – Already established as the queen of the make-up thanks to its brand-Kylie Cosmetics, the young woman would have to present views on the fashion industry.

Kylie Jenner has filed the trademark “Riiise and Shiiinnee” with the us office of patents and trademarks, as reported WWD.

The folder for the clothes and accessories (belts, coats, dresses and tops), but also shoes, swimwear, gloves and headbands for hair.

The expression “Riiise and Shiiinnee” is, no doubt, reference to a video that Kylie Jenner has posted on YouTube this month. It sees to wake up his daughter by singing his words, which did not fail to trigger an avalanche of memes and parodies online.

The creation of a line of clothing would be a logical step for the young woman, whose brands Kylie Cosmetics (2015) and Kylie Skin (2019) offered him a place in the segment of beauty. The young woman already has experience in the ready-to-wear, as it is at the head of the clothing line Kendall + Kylie with her sister, Kendall Jenner.