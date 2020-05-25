Kylie Jenner you asked for advice in this quarantine | Instagram

The beautiful socialite Kylie Jenner has already spent several days in prison because of the quarantine required because of the rapid spread of the pandemic coronavirus, which is why it has used its social networks to ask for suggestions of moviess.

The isolation that millions of people suffer without a doubt boredom there anxiety not leave in the street, that is why the business woman asked advice of his disciples.

It is as well that Jenner has used its official account to Instagram To ask what films they have recommended and how they will know, he has not posted any new picture of her recently.

Suggestions for films? “ Wrote Kylie in his article.

As expected, the publication had an impressive range, so with a day of its publication, it already has more than 6 million likes of his disciples, and almost 70 thousand comments recommending you see.

I saw this movie called “Outbreak” today on Netflix, it is definitely older but it is interesting and it reminds me a little bit what is happening today “, was one of the comments.

Jenner was shared a few days ago the things that can be done in these days of isolation, such as: read books, spas, take long baths, face masks and take care of the skin and hair.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) march 10, 2020 at 12h07 PDT

In its stories Instagram has seen a lot active and has shown how this has happened these past few days, so we realized that he has spent a lot of quality time with his little girl Stormi.

Today, for example, he has spent his day preparing and decoration of cookies next, an activity which removes, no doubt quite bored.

Monday.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) march 9, 2020 at 10:46 am PDT

The business woman also has shared several times with his followers that do not leave your homes The situation is quite complicated these days, he requested that they do not ignore the severity of warnings to stop the spread of the virus.

