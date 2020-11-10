KYLIE JENNER’S BLUE MANICURE IS THE PERFECT NAIL LOOK FOR A MOODY FALL MONDAY

In the spirit of fall and especially Monday, Kylie Jenner has shared the right manicure for those fixates with nails who have a hard time (who you say!) Managing the start of the week. Let’s call them Blue Monday Nails.

View this post on Instagram Sweater weather A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 8, 2020 at 1:21pm PST

The makeup mogul showed off her new fall manicure on her Instagram Stories, a midnight blue shiny nail polish colors her razor-sharp claw nails – the 23-year-old’s new favorite nail shape.

We like it because it is an ironic and very glamorous way to play down a moody autumn Monday and it is also super easy to do in a do-it-yourself version. We know that DIY is the only option for a lot of nail addicts right now.

Plus, if you want to mimic Kylie’s ferocious stiletto shape, but don’t have long enough nails, you can easily replicate the style with acrylic press-on nails.