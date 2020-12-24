KYLIE JENNER’S DIOR SUNGLASSES ARE THE DEFINITIVE THROWBACK OF THE 2000S

Jeans with a very low waist, thongs that pop out of the waist of the pants, the fashion craze of the early 2000s has officially exploded. This is also confirmed by Kylie Jenner with a pair of sunglasses, which we can consider the definitive throwback of the fabulous noughties.

The young cosmetics entrepreneur gave her followers a new high-impact Instagram look. Super tight dark beige dress with an explosive corset, impressive platform sandals, and, above all, vintage Dior sunglasses (you can see them in the second photo of the album).

They are not just sunglasses, they are THE wraparound glasses, which all cool kids wore in the 2000s. The model was introduced for the first time by John Galliano at the beginning of the millennium, immediately copied, and even taroccatissmo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The dramatically oversized and super enveloping shape was the favorite must-have of Hollywood stars from Jennifer Lopez to Paris Hilton, but also of big sister Kim Kardashian.

Over the past decade or so, however, it has remained aloof, perhaps deliberately forgotten, overtaken by vintage-inspired styles and, more recently, by the tiny 90s sunglasses trend.

Whether this is really the beginning of the comeback for this sunglass model remains to be seen. We’ll * literally * see.