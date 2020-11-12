KYLIE JENNER’S EPIC UNDERBOOB IS HYPNOTIC

Do you need to disconnect your brain for a few moments and take a moment to rest from thoughts? Kylie Jenner just shared the content you need – well, because you won’t be able to stop watching it.

The young billionaire gave an epic underboob on Instagram, a bold and hypnotic fashion moment.

View this post on Instagram blondie A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Nov 10, 2020 at 10:42am PST

Focus on the architecture of the tactical cut T-shirt, then the pattern that confuses and reveals. Wow, a masterpiece of sartorial illusionism.

If he hadn’t written ” blondie ” in the caption of the shot, we might not have noticed that Kylie is actually getting more blonde.