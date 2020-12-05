KYLIE JENNER’S IDEA OF ​​WINTER CLOTHING: BARE LEGS AND A SIGNATURE DOWN JACKET

The cold isn’t coming, it’s just here. Your cute coat is useless, it’s time for the down jacket, the bigger it is, the warmer you’ll be. But does all that soft padding make you feel as attractive as the Michelin man? Fear not, Kylie Jenner has a solution: divert attention with a cheeky pattern.

Being a young millionaire entrepreneur, she chose two archival Dior garments from the label’s spring 2004 collection, designed by John Galliano, for her Instagram look. As reported by Vogue.

Pretty in pink, in the down jacket with monogram and matching sneakers below the knee. Complete the look: bare legs, revealed by a white high neck mini dress. A very fashionable look, but very impractical.

But what interests us is the duvet. Most of us do not have access to the Dior archives, but we can look for a down jacket with a crazy and glamorous print, with which to make a style statement.

In short, something to say: I might look like the Michelin man, but a super stylish Michelin man!