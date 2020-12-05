CELEBRITIES

KYLIE JENNER’S IDEA OF ​​WINTER CLOTHING: BARE LEGS AND A SIGNATURE DOWN JACKET

Posted on

The cold isn’t coming, it’s just here. Your cute coat is useless, it’s time for the down jacket, the bigger it is, the warmer you’ll be. But does all that soft padding make you feel as attractive as the Michelin man? Fear not,  Kylie Jenner has a solution: divert attention with a cheeky pattern.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Being a young millionaire entrepreneur, she chose two archival Dior garments from the label’s spring 2004 collection, designed by John Galliano, for her Instagram look. As reported by Vogue.

Pretty in pink, in the down jacket with monogram and matching sneakers below the knee. Complete the look: bare legs, revealed by a white high neck mini dress. A very fashionable look, but very impractical.

But what interests us is the duvet. Most of us do not have access to the Dior archives, but we can look for a down jacket with a crazy and glamorous print, with which to make a style statement.

In short, something to say: I might look like the Michelin man, but a super stylish Michelin man!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.3K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.3K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top