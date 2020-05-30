Kylie Jenner’t really a billionaire ? Forbes accuses him of lying about his wealth, she responds

Forbes withdraws the rating and accuses him of lies

On the cover of Forbes in July 2018, Kylie Jenner was announced as the future youngest billionaire on the planet. A title that she has officially dropped out in march 2019. Sacred’s youngest billionaire “self-made” in the world, she had entrusted him to earn his own money since she was 15 years old. But the prestigious magazine has backtracked. This may 29, 2020, Forbes has posted an article titled : “At the heart of the fabric of lies Kylie Jenner – and why she is no longer a billionaire”. The mother of Stormi has even been removed from the rankings !

In the paper, it is explained that the fortune of Kylie Jenner has been recalculated. Why ? Because Forbes has obtained a new document released by Coty, global beauty products, which has purchased 51% of the units of Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 (for $ 600 million, roughly 540,3 million euros). On the basis of this new financial information, the media has revised its estimates. And apparently, sales of the brand of Kylie Jenner, realized in 2018, would be only about one-third of the amount that the star had given her. Suddenly, his fortune would be estimated at a little less than $ 900 million. Therefore, it would not, and would never have been a billionaire.

This is not the first time that Forbes has problems with the family Kardashian-Jenner. When Kanye West has officially become a billionaire, he did not closed the digits of the magazine and vice-versa. Except that there, the website will acknowledge the downright Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner to have created false tax returns. The article also tells that the half-sister of Kim Kardashian and momager of the clan Kardashian-Jenner would have done everything for several months to as Forbes put it in One. And that it is to get this cover they would have lied about the money and falsify documents.

Kylie Jenner reacts (and his lawyers also)

On Twitter, Kylie Jenner has denied all the charges. As well the allegedly false tax returns and the fact of having organised a campaign with his mother for landing the cover of the magazine. “I thought it was a well-known site” she tweeted, “All I see, these are inaccurate statements and suppositions that have not been proven lol. I never asked for a title or trying to get there. Point final”.