Kylie & Kanye in the top of the list

Forbes shares his annual list of celebrities the best paid of all sectors of the entertainment in 2020.

Today, the newspaper sharing its annual ranking of the celebrities of the highest paid, which includes celebrities from different sectors of the entertainment industry and pop culture in general, sports stars to musicians, etc

Forbes recently published an article scathing and rather surprising on the wealth of Kylie Jenner, returning to their assertion that she is the youngest self-made billionaire after apparently reviewing its finances in detail and found inconsistencies. However, this has not prevented the newspaper to follow the evolution of his wealth and to include it as a celebrity the highest paid of the year 2020; its wealth is still staggering.

Kylie Jenner arrives in the first position with a stated income of $ 590 million, while his brother-in-law, Kanye West, ranks second with $ 170 million. Jenner takes so widely the top of the rankings. In 3rd place, we find Roger Federer with 106.3 m $, for the 4th place Cristiano Ronaldo with$ 105 million, and in a good 5th place Lionel Messi with$ 104 million

Lower, in 6th position, we find Tyler Perry with $ 97 million, while The Rock racked up $ 87.5 million in 9th position, Lebron James takes him to the place just below with 88.2 million dollars in 10th position.

Stephen Curry made an appearance in 16th place ($74.4 million), and Ariana Grande in 17th place ($72 million).

Kevin Durant enters the list at 24th position with an annual salary of 63.9 million dollars, and Post Malone in 28th place with $ 60 million. Diddy found himself in 37th place with $ 55 million, and a few other rappers to join him below: Jay-Z appears in 42nd place with $ 53.3 million, Drake at 49th place with a corresponding amount of $ 49 million, and Kim Kardashian-West took the place just above Drizzy for its $ 49.5 million.

Further down on the list :

James Harden appears in 54th place with $ 47.8 million.

Jennifer Lopez appears at the 56th rank with $ 47.5 million.

Rihanna appears in the 60th position with $ 46 million.

Will Smith appears in 69th place with $ 44.5 million.

Kyrie Irving appears in 74th place with 41.9 million dollars.

Travis Scott appears in 82nd position with $ 39.5 million.

Kevin Hart appears at the 84th place with $ 39 million.

DJ Khaled appears in the 95th position with 36.5 million dollars.

Serena Williams appears at the 98th row with 36 million dollars.