L. A.: Jennifer Lawrence had left her door open, error! – People

Actress Jennifer Lawrence received a visit at his home, on Sunday, March 15 last. The problem is that it was not desired. The police sources have said in effect to TMZ that the front door of the actress was not locked, which allowed a woman to enter his property in Los Angeles. The actress of”Hunger Games” and “Red Sparrow” was home at the time of the facts, doubts remain as to the presence or not of her husband. Jennifer did not hit the intruder since the latter was quickly intercepted by the security team before being arrested by the police.

The surprise guest is a woman of 23 years. According to sources close to Jennifer Lawrence, she simply wanted to meet the actress and has seized an opportunity… that has not been successful.