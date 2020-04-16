“La La Land” and “Dirty Dancing” available for free on YouTube

In these times of confinement, going to the cinema is impossible. Even after the 11 may, the date expected for the beginning of the déconfinement progressive, it will have to wait before returning to the cinema theaters and watch the movies on the big screen. For us to do a little wait, the studio “Lionsgate” has launched the initiative “Lionsgate Live! A night at the movie”. Every Friday, it will be possible to enjoy a film session, presented by Jamie Lee Curtis, who will be surrounded by each other, ” she says on Instagram.

A charity initiative

During the broadcasts, viewers are invited to make donations for the benefit of the “Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, dedicated to helping the people who work in the film industry and to provide financial assistance to the employees of the theater victims of the crisis of the Covid-19.

The first film to be released will be the first installment of the saga Hunger Games with Jennifer Lawrence, this Friday 17 April. The cult Dirty Dancing will be online on 24th April, followed by the musical comedy success the world The The Landon the 1st of may and the action movie John Wickduring the following week. Attention, however, since the initiative is in the u.s., the films will be available only to three o’clock in the morning on Saturday.