La Volpe: ‘Sinha, is more complete than Cuauhtémoc Blanco’

The touch, the imbalance, the vision in the field of play, were the qualities of Sinha they fell in love to Ricardo La Volpe and today I carry to consider that in the 11 historic mexican soccerthe now directors of the Toluca is above Cuauhtemoc Blancoto whom it doesn’t diminish the merit, but also considers him a better footballer.

“What of Cuauhtémoc I’m not saying that it’s not a creative, a genius, a great player, but I’m not going to compare with Sinha. That Sinha has not played in the America or Chivas for everyone to consider that by fanaticism and by the greater amount of supporters, fine, but if you have not seen them in the city of Toluca, which was to Sinha and what I saw in the Selection. He was a complete player, decisive, player pass to the goal. For me the most complete,” he said in a chat with Ignacio Suárezcontributor RECORD.

Another player who recognized in him the qualities he was to Tomás Boy, whom he described as ahead of his time thanks to the skills offensive, which showed on the field of play.

“Whoever did not see Tomás Boy. It was another steering wheel spectacular at that time, a player already modern, eight features ofensividad. Thomas had 20 or 30 of recovery, but a 60-70 effective offensive,” he explained.

This Monday the Moustache published in your Twitter account who are for him the 11 best players in the history of the game aztec, count on which in addition to the Cuauh, left out Hugo Sanchez.

