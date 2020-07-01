Ladj Ly and Adèle Haenel invited to join the Academy of the Oscars

819 new personalities of the cinema have been invited to join the Academy of Oscars, which include more women and ethnic minorities.

It is a reality in Hollywood, highlighted by the controversy #OscarsSoWhite : the selections of the committee are predominantly white, male, and between the disparities of the sector. Tuesday, June 30, the Academy of the Oscars invited 819 film professionals to join its ranks, with for the first time a list was made up of 45% women and 36 % of ethnic minorities “under-represented ” in the organization” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

>> Also read : The Oscars 2021 could be delayed

France represented

The Academy has particularly appealed to the actress Adele Haenel, one of the symbols of the movement #MeToo in France since she was accused in November 2019 director Christophe Ruggiaof “sexual harassment” and”inappropriate touching” when she was a teenager. The young woman has achieved international prominence after lending his traits to Heloïse in Portrait of the girl on fire Céline Sciamma, in 2019. At his side, the filmmaker, Ladj Ly, a four-time award-winning Caesar, Oscar-nominated and acclaimed at the Cannes film festival for Les Misérables, has also been invited. Finally, a dozen people the team of the south Korean film Parasite have been recruited.

This initiative, which is the most diverse since the inception of the institution, also marked by the invitation of Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Zendaya (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Jérémy Clapin (I lost my body), Lulu Wang (The farewell), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Mati Diop (Atlantic) and many others.