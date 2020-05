At the age of 22, Nicole Kidman married Tom Cruise. After ten wonderful years and two children, the couple separated. According to numerous rumors, scientology would have had because of this marriage. Coincidence, the premiere of the film “The Others” where the pretty redhead in the main role, and which the actor is the producer, takes place on the eve of their divorce. On the red carpet, the actress sparkles in a strapless dress and will give her future ex-husband no look.