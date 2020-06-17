Lady Diana : this Hollywood star who represents the mother of William and Harry in a biopic

An american actress that has been chosen by the director Pablo Larraín to play Lady Diana in the biopic dedicated to the princess of Wales. A film about the common life of the mother of William and Harry with prince Charles.

A new biopic about Lady Diana it is in preparation. For his next film, director Pablo Larraín chose Kristen Stewart to play in the film. The Daily Mail revealed on Wednesday, June 17 that the american star it’s going to fall on the skin of the princess of Wales at the time of his marriage with the prince Charlesin the decade of the 90, when his house was falling to pieces. The plot will focus on a weekend in particular, when he realized that his marriage was not working.

A choice that did not convince the users, that they were very critical of this choice on social networks. “They have not been able to find the best british actress ?”, “I don’t understand, I don’t want to be offensive but, how is it that she gets these roles”, “Not she ! Choose someone else”one can read on Twitter.

The director defends his choice

Then Pablo Larraín has defended his choice, speaking in the american press. “Kristen is one of the best actresses currently on the market”he pleaded with the magazine Deadline. “Kristen may be a lot of things, she can be mysterious and very fragile and, in the end, very strong, and this is what we need. All of these elements that I have discovered. The way in which he reacted to reading the script and how it is perceived by the character, it is beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something beautiful and fascinating at the same time.“

The director is familiar with the topic of the rights and of the chairpersons, after having completed in 2016, the biopic about Jackie Kennedythe wife of president John Kenny, who was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas, in a film entitled Jackiethe obtained Natalie Portman a nomination for the Oscar for best actress. A key role for Kristen Stewart ?

