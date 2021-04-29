Lady Di’s wedding dress will bring prince Harry and William together

Possibly if Lady Diana lived she would not rest in peace until she reconciled her children, Prince Harry and William, they would never have distanced themselves with her presence, however, apparently, her influence would continue to present to see them reunited in a special exhibition at Kensington Palace.

As it transcended in recent days, Lady Diana’s wedding dress will be displayed at Kensington Palace, which would again be a meeting point between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, “future heir to the British throne.”

The sons of the endearing“Lady Di”, who just a few weeks ago met again face-to-face in the service in which they fired their paternal grandfather, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, would sow the hope of future reconciliation.

Now, as part of an exhibition that pays homage to the relationship between the crown and the British designers who took care of the iconic garment, it will also seek to honor Diana’s memory.

This next event will be held on June 3, 2021, which will be open to the general public from January 2, 2022.

The garment, which is part of a cloakroom part of the royal collection and shows the close collaboration that links royalty with English firms, according to a statement by “Historic Royal Places”.

It should be remembered that the key piece of this exhibition runs by former designer duo David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, who were in charge of making this maxi wedding dress that Princess Diana carried in her marriage liaison with Prince Charles of Wales in 1981.

40 years later, the dress of slapped sleeves with taffeta fabric and an extensive half-meter tail, embroidered with Carrickmacross lace, originally belonging to Queen Mary will once again gain prominence, as did the remembered princess of Wales by catapulting hem as one of the most prominent figures of British royalty.

The design that became one of the most reproduced at several weddings will include the exhibition of the name “Royal Style in the Making”, made over 7 months in the “Orangery” the former home of Princess Diana.

HOW CAN I SEE DIANA’S DRESS FROM WALES?

Tickets for “Royal Style in the Making” can now be purchased, prices range from $32 for adults and the same ticket gives access to other exhibitions that take place in the palace, including King and Queen departments.

It was also unveiled that the design will also be accompanied by other valuable pieces including a dress made for the Queen Mother, Isabel Bowles Lyon (mother of Queen Elizabeth) at the coronation of her husband, King George VI in 1937, as well as pieces designed by the courtesan, Madame Handley-Seymour for Queen Mary, the monarch’s paternal grandmother in the early twentieth century.

HONOR LADY DIANA’S ANNIVERSARY

Although Diana of Wales’ wedding dress would have been shown on two previous occasions, in “Diana: A celebration” and then to the collection of the Spencers’ family home at Althorp House, where “Di” lived before marrying, the reason for showing it back to the public refers to their next anniversary.

Lady Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday this July 1st. So this presentation with her wedding dress, after her departure in 2017, the emblematic garment passed into the hands of her two children who now function as the owners of it, allowing it to be shown in this and other exhibitions.

In the midst of this special occasion, the sons of Prince Charles of Wales are expected to participate this summer to unveil a statue in honor of the so-called “Princess of the People” created by the sculptor Rank-Broadley, who would have been commissioned for the 20th anniversary of his departure, in 2017.

The sculpture will be erected in the gardens of Kensington Palace where Diana lived after her separation and where now her eldest son, Prince William lives with her family.