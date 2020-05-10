Lady Gaga, 33 years old, said she wants to “have babies” in the next 10 years

During a recent interview, Lady Gaga admitted that she had family plans for the next decade because she wanted to have children in the next ten years.

Lady Gaga is known for doing good music, good movies and headlines even larger, and the pop star has recently made its back in the news after he revealed his great plans for the next decade.

Lady Gaga is celebrating the launch of the laboratories Haus at the Barker Hangar. | Photo : Getty Images

According to Us Magazine, the singer of “Poker Face” has unveiled his plans during an interview with the YouTube star NikkieTutorials on their channel on Wednesday 4 December.

When Nikkie asked Gaga what involved his 10-year plan, the crooner “Shallow” has said :

“I want to make more movies, I want to have babies and I want to continue to make the giant that is Haus Laboratories, the company makeup of my dreams.”

Nikkie De Jager of NikkieTutorials attends the 9th edition of the Shorty Awards at the PlayStation Theatre. | Photo : Getty Images

It has continued :

“I saw my inspiration at this moment, in this moment. When I am inspired, I do things immediately. There will be tons of crazy things that I will do over the next decade.”

Fans are not surprised by the confession of the composer because this is not the first time she mentions the want of children. In July, Gaga has shared during an interview with Look she hoped to create ties with his children for their love of makeup.

His confession came months before Gaga reveals that the Oscar she won for the song “Shallow” reminded him of painful memories.

Lady Gaga speaks on stage during the day Stonewall 2019 of Pride Live. | Photo : Getty Images

According to Harper’s Bazaar a report, the “Bad Romance” has been abused during his teenage years. The actress has said during his cover of ELLE magazine that she saw “a lot of pain” every time she looked at the trophy because of the strange disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey to the December issue of It, Gaga has told :

“I was taken to the emergency room for emergency care, and they have led the doctor, a psychiatrist. Then I shout just right, and I said: “Is it that someone could get me a real doctor?” And I didn’t understand what was happening, because my whole body was numb ; I’ve completely separated.”

PEOPLE added that the psychotic depression that a woman of 33 years has suffered after its abuse was one of the worst things that ever happened to them. The trauma of the violence was soon brought to start cutting themselves – a problem that Gaga has admitted lasted a long time.

Finally, the star of “American Horror Story” has begun treatment using a type of intensive therapy called dialectical behaviour therapy.

Gaga also added that even if she seldom spoke of the matter, it was of the utmost importance to her that people know. She wanted the people who have lived what she was gaining courage and strength in her story.

Lady Gaga said that she plans to have children for the next ten years during an interview where she mentions her projects. Another celebrity promising TF1 has entrusted on her personal projects in the program “7 am7”.

