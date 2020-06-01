Lady Gaga: 5 info that you might not know yet about the singer! – Actu Lady Gaga

Since the release of his first single hit called “Just Dance” in 2008, Lady Gaga is all the rage on the planet of music. For more than ten years, the singer born in New York city proved a massive hit, and multiplies the musical success through its various albums… In just a few years it became a reference, as well in the music industry, the movies with the triumph of the film for which she is the heroine, “A Star is Born”. Nothing seems so to stop one that has just unveiled his latest album called “Chromatica”. But do you know any Lady Gaga? Here is some information that you may have escaped…

1) The first crush famous by Lady Gaga is…

While she was in full promotion for the feature film “A Star is Born”, Lady Gaga has participated in the famous show of Ellen DeGeneres. And the two women have played the quiz “Burning Questions”. The opportunity for the interpreter to “Rain On Me” reveal the identity of his first hit of the heart in love for an actor… And the answer is Adrien Brody, the hero of the film “The Pianist” (among others).

2) Lady Gaga was bullied at school

The past Lady Gaga has obviously not always been pink. And during his childhood, the young woman has experienced difficulties at school and, in particular, due to the harassment perpetuated by her classmates. In the columns of the Rolling Stone magazine, Lady Gaga explained that it had been judged on her physical appearance: “I was taquinée to be ugly for having a big nose, to be annoying, she entrusted. I was told: ‘Your laugh is weird, you are weird, why you sing always, why are you so involved in the theatre, why you do your makeup like that ?’, I had the habit that calls me like shit, to be named like this or that. Sometimes, I would not want to go to school.”

The painful past of Lady Gaga is always a source of sadness for the singer. Although she was able to turn the page, the artist continues to refer to the teenage years difficult. During an interview organized by NRJ in march, it was revealed to have suffered teasing: “They laughed at me, who had big dreams.” Inspired and committed to making a change in mentalities, Lady Gaga has created a foundation “Born This Way” to help young people meet the head and face.