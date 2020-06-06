Lady Gaga: 5 Things You May Not Know About the Singer!

Since the release of her first hit single called “Just Dance” in 2008, Lady Gaga has been all the rage on the musical planet. For more than ten years, the singer born in New York has been a hit and multiply musical success thanks to her various albums… In just a few years, she has become a reference, both in the music industry and in the cinema with the triumph of the film of which she is the heroine, “A Star is Born”. Nothing seems to stop the one who has just released her latest album called “Chromatica”. But do you know everything about Lady Gaga? Here is some information that you may have missed…

1) Lady Gaga’s first famous crush is …

While she was in full promotion for the feature film “A Star is Born”, Lady Gaga participated in the famous show by Ellen DeGeneres. And the two women took the Burning Questions quiz. The opportunity for the interpreter of “Rain On Me” to reveal the identity of his first love at first sight for an actor … And the answer is Adrien Brody, a hero of the film “The Pianist” (among others).

2) Lady Gaga was persecuted at school

Lady Gaga’s past has obviously not always been rosy. And during her childhood, the young woman experienced difficulties at school and in particular due to the harassment perpetrated by her classmates. In the columns of Rolling Stone magazine, Lady Gaga explained that she had been judged on her physique: “I was teased to be ugly, to have a big nose, to be boring, ” she said. ‘Your laugh is weird, you are weird, why do you always sing, why are you so involved in the theater, why do you do your makeup like that?’, I used to be called like shit, to be named like this or that. Sometimes I didn’t even want to go to school anymore. “

Lady Gaga’s painful past is always a source of sadness for the singer. Although she has managed to turn the page, the artist continues to evoke this difficult adolescence. During an interview organized by NRJ last March, she revealed that she had suffered mockery: “They made fun of me who had big dreams.” Inspired and committed to changing mentalities, Lady Gaga, therefore, created a “Born This Way” foundation to help young people raise their heads and cope.

3) His sister is present in the clip for “Telephone”

Stefani Germanotta, her real name, is the happy big sister of Natali born in 1992. The young woman, specialized in fashion and clothing design, joined the cast of an old clip of Lady Gaga. During the “Telephone” video recorded alongside Beyoncé, Natali Germanotta appeared for a few seconds hidden behind a pair of sunglasses.

Despite their age difference, the two sisters are still very close. It is not uncommon to see Natali behind the scenes of the celebrity events that Lady Gaga attends. Always supported by her family, the singer was also able to count on the help of her little sister for the film “A Star Is Born”. Natali was one of the film’s stylists.

4) Lady Gaga refused to wear pants on stage

With a look that is both sexy, eccentric, and original, Lady Gaga stands out from other artists on stage. And if the interpreter of “Poker Face” is a follower of bodysuits, dresses, and corsets, it is not by chance. The singer revealed that she did not want to put pants on stage for a good reason…

The superstar’s paternal grandmother is visually impaired. So it’s impossible for her to tell the difference between the top and the bottom if Lady Gaga wears pants: “She distinguishes the lightest parts, like my skin and my hair, ” explained Lady Gaga to Rolling Stone. says, “I can see you because you don’t have pants.” So I will continue not to wear pants, even on TV, so my grandmother can see me. “

5) Lady Gaga has something in common with Paris Hilton

Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton took the same courses at the Couvent du Sacré Coeur, a former Catholic institution for girls in Manhattan, New York. But while the two women have been to the same place for a few years, they still haven’t become very good friends – although they were spotted together in a nightclub over ten years ago.

In an interview for Q magazine, Lady Gaga had not been very tender towards her former comrade: “It’s true that we went to school together. But I don’t see Paris as an artist People assume that all the girls who attended my school were like Nicky and Paris, but the truth is that it was a very, very religious school. Some of the girls were artists and others were taking and didn’t really care. “