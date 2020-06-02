Lady Gaga : A fan causes it to fall to the stage in Las Vegas… and it hurts

This is a sequence that may loop in the bêtisiers Video Gag to the end of the year 2019. While she continued her residence Enigma at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga has been in need of affection. The singer has, therefore, brings to the stage a member of the audience in order to realize his dream to him… soon became her nightmare to her. After a short hug, the young man grabbed the artist of his arms, frail and under weight, fell backward, spreading completely to the stage to finish off the ground with his idol.

The various videos which have immortalized this moment of sharp pain are of course gone viral. More frightened than hurt, fortunately, to Lady Gaga. Barely raised, the singer of 33 years was required to reassure everyone by retrieving his microphone : “All is well, all is well. Go ! The only thing that does not work it is when you need to find steps to be able to get back on stage.“Fair play, she even had a word for the unlucky clumsy. “Don’t worry, this is not your fault !“he has t-she explained. According to the public present in the room this October 17, 2019, the concert was able to return to normal until the end.