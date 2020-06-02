Lady Gaga actress: “A Star is Born” the movie of his life – Actu Lady Gaga

Singer recognized and is a complete artist, Lady Gaga was first revealed to the eyes of the public thanks to his unique voice which has enabled him to reveal pieces of which became cult classics. One remembers, of course, “Just Dance,” “Poker Face” or “Paparazzi”, “Bad Romance” and “Telephone” duet with Beyoncé.

But if Lady Gaga has nothing more to prove regarding her singing career, the artist has also enjoyed success in front of the camera and the cinema. The interpreter of “Born This Way” has as well starred in the fourth remake of the film “A star is born” “A Star is Born” released in theaters in 2018. Directed by Bradley Cooper, the feature film was praised by critics and especially rewarded…

Lady Gaga in the role of Ally

After the first three signed versions William A. Wellman, George Cukor and Frank Pierson, Bradley Cooper has decided to highlight this dramatic love story, for her first experience as a director. A project that immediately appealed to the heroine as evidenced by his confession, reported by The Cross: “We have seen so many versions of this film and we know that this story has withstood the test of time, that’s why it touches people around the world and I can’t wait for the world to see”has told Lady Gaga during the promotion of the film at the Mostra of Venice.

The actor seen in “Very Bad Trip”, “Happiness Therapy” and “American Sniper” plays the role of a country singer alcoholic named Jackson Maine, crazy in love with an apprentice singer, Ally, embodied by Lady Gaga. In addition to the first role, Bradley Cooper has also produced and co-wrote some of the songs performed in the film. A difficult job for the actor, who has had to take singing lessons with a vocal coach.

But how do the two players have-they know their role? Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have wanted to save all the performance, without having recourse to the playback. As the note on the website Allociné, the actor has confirmed that he has indeed pushed the song: “All that is sung in the film is live, nothing was pre-recorded and I think this is what we managed to capture the sincerity of each interpretation.” During the scenes of the concert, the artists pretended to play during the performances of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, which are themselves fitted with earphones to listen to the songs pre-recorded.