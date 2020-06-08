Lady Gaga addresses the promotion 2020: ` You are the seeds of our future “

gives us a “million reasons” to like it.

In recent months, many secondary school students and the college have had to adjust their plans for graduation because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In addition, YouTube has recently stated that the graduation ceremony virtual “Dear Class of 2020” was intended to “focus on the topics that are the hope, resilience and camaraderie, especially in light of the recent movement for social justice”.

With the talk of starting its inspiration from the singer of “Rain On Me”, it is clear that she has put these themes on the front of the stage.

On Sunday, the star 34-year-old gave a speech to start moving and inspiring ceremony virtual “Dear Class of 2020” on YouTube. “Two weeks ago, I recorded a speech from the beginning very different to help celebrate the wonderful achievement that represents your diploma,” began Lady Gaga. “My remarks at the time reflected … the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of kindness in this world and that you take the next step forward in your lives promising.”

The singer, 34-year-old has stressed that his speech had been recorded prior to the national events that have taken place in response to the murder of George Floyd.

“(And) the activist movement that followed to protest against the police brutality and the systemic racism in this country,” she added. “Although my address of origin is not directly related to what this country most needs at this time, I want to tell you today that although there are things to be sad, there is also much to celebrate.”

“You look at what is a pivotal moment in the evolution of this country,” she added. “You look at the society change in a way deeply significant. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will occur and it will be for the better.”