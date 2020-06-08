Lady Gaga addresses the promotion 2020: ` You are the seeds of our future “

In recent months, many secondary school students and the college have had to adjust their plans for graduation because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In addition, YouTube has recently stated that the graduation ceremony virtual “Dear Class of 2020” was intended to “focus on the topics that are the hope, resilience and camaraderie, especially in light of the recent movement for social justice”.
With the talk of starting its inspiration from the singer of “Rain On Me”, it is clear that she has put these themes on the front of the stage.
On Sunday, the star 34-year-old gave a speech to start moving and inspiring ceremony virtual “Dear Class of 2020” on YouTube. “Two weeks ago, I recorded a speech from the beginning very different to help celebrate the wonderful achievement that represents your diploma,” began Lady Gaga. “My remarks at the time reflected … the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of kindness in this world and that you take the next step forward in your lives promising.”
The singer, 34-year-old has stressed that his speech had been recorded prior to the national events that have taken place in response to the murder of George Floyd.
“(And) the activist movement that followed to protest against the police brutality and the systemic racism in this country,” she added. “Although my address of origin is not directly related to what this country most needs at this time, I want to tell you today that although there are things to be sad, there is also much to celebrate.”
“You look at what is a pivotal moment in the evolution of this country,” she added. “You look at the society change in a way deeply significant. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will occur and it will be for the better.”
“When I look beyond the rage that I feel in the face of this oppression is systemic and to the physical and emotional violence which has ever tortured the black community, my mind turned to the nature”, Chromatica expressed the singer. “When I think of racism in America, I imagine a large forest filled with large trees; trees as old as this country itself. Trees that have been planted with seeds that are racist. Trees that have grown branches of prejudices and leaves oppressive roots and the mutilated who were buried and are entrenched deeply in the soil forming a web if well developed and become matted which pushes back when we tried to see clearly how it really works. This forest is the place where we live. ”
The pop star has explained that she made the analogy between racism and the nature in this country because “it is as omnipresent and as real as nature”.
However, at this time, she said, “we are all invited to challenge this system and to think about how to bring about real change. I believe in my heart that the people who will achieve this change are listening to me speak at this moment. I know this is true because it is you who are the seeds of the future. ”
The singer has then encouraged the promotion of 2020 to strive to show kindness even if it presents itself as a difficult task.
“Sometimes, being nice is difficult,” she said. “I’m sure you can think of a few classmates villains, friends, family members, strangers, people, teachers of your school, or even times when you have acted so nasty (…) So, being nice can mean to do a hard thing, sometimes even in the absence of kindness, people can always do the hard thing and be nice. I encourage you to be nice to you. ”
“I look forward to seeing your forest,” said Lady Gaga finishing her speech.
#DearClassOf2020, you are the seeds of our future, and you have the power to make this world a better place. Join me, @BarackObama, @MichelleObama and many others with @YouTube in honoring your accomplishments today at 12PM PT https://t.co/gExT3J51zJ pic.twitter.com/HlPSVQxpPy
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 7, 2020
There were also special appearances of Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Jackie Aina and full other. Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and others are also produced on Sunday.