Lady Gaga, Adele, John Legend…: Top 5 singers who have won an Oscar – Actu Lady Gaga

John Legend and Common for “Glory” in 2015

John Legend has moved the whole world with his track “Glory” for the movie “Selma”. The singer joined the rapper Common to illustrate the feature-length film which tells the story of the fight of Martin Luther King, the voting rights of Blacks, in the United States, in 1965. The Oscar received for this piece activist has been a particular chord in the context of racism still present in america. John Legend, moreover, has not hesitated to take position in his speech of thanks: “We say that Selma is now because the struggle for justice stands today. We live in the country with the highest rate of incarceration. Today there are more Black men under the control of a prison than there were during slavery in 1850. Has all those who walk today on our song, I want to say that we are with you, we see you, we love you, and continue walking. God bless you.”