Lady Gaga admits to having a breakdown after A Star Is Born

You think that these past years have been a real fairy tale for Lady Gaga ? Think again. The singer has lived to 100 at a time and almost burning the wings. In the interview for Allure, she looks back on her last two years of trying.

Lady Gaga “in a whirlwind”

“When I was in the middle of Joanne Tower [il y a deux ans] I was on tour since I was 22 years old. I had my show at half time of the Super Bowl, Coachella, the filming of A star is born. I have really begun to crack. I gave a concertand then I took a plane, I was going to be in another country or state, I went down, was doing a 40-minute drive up to the hotel, I went to bed, I woke up, I was doing another concert… I was in a whirlwind”.

What helped her ? Its team ! She remembers his make-up artist Sarah Tanno : “It helped me to face, me sitting on a chair, dried my tears and told me “I’m going to take care of your face now,” If I was crying while she was giving me my make-up. I excusais and she said “it is good, I take care of you”.

How make-up helped Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga entrust, as well as the makeup it has helped her to gain confidence in it. She explains : “When I became a Lady Gaga younger, it was because I discovered the make-up. It means so much to me, viscerally, the power of make-up to change how you feel when you’re at the lowest”.

It is probably for this reason that Lady Gaga has chosen this year to slow down the pace, do not go tourand focus on a new project, which demand fewer trips to the concerts : the launch of its line of make-up ! With Haus Laboratories it offers gloss and liners colored to looks hyper pop.



A new string to his bow !