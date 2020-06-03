Lady Gaga : After A star is born, she will release a new version of her album Artpop

While Lady Gaga have unveiled the title of his new album, the artist took a radical decision on its opus Artpop. There are already a few months after the release of “Surviving R. Kelly”, a documentary in which women accuse the rapper R. Kelly of sexual assault. Lady Gaga was said to regret his collaboration with the rapper on the title “Do What You Want” and had declared in an official press release : “I am 1000% behind these women, I believe them, I know they suffer and I firmly believe that their voice should be heard and taken seriously. What I hear about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrific and indefensible”.

Lady Gaga had called for the withdrawal of the title “Do What You Want” of all platforms for download and streaming but it didn’t stop there. Indeed, the singer has also decided to remove the title of her album Artpop, released in 2013. And today it is thing made since a new version of this album is already available for pre-order on CD and vinyl on the English site HMV. However, we have no info yet regarding a release in the rest of the world. A decision that makes sense…