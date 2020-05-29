Lady Gaga: all we know of his new album “Chromatica” – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga upped the suspense for many months around the release of his new album. The singer made his return four years after the opus “Joanne”, this Friday, may 19, 2020. For the moment, the artist has unveiled only two titles of “Chromatica”: “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me”.

A lot of mystery still hovering around the sixth installment of the career of Gaga, but here’s everything that we know on “Chromatica”.

Lady Gaga: “Chromatica” has a tracklist consequent

Lady Gaga has officially released the full tracklist on her social networks last April. A total of 16 songs included on the album “Chromatica”. Among them, we find the first single, already unveiled, “Stupid Love,” but also the hit recently released “Rain on Me”, a duet with Ariana Grande.

1.Chromatica I

2. Alice

3. Stupid Love

4. Rain on Me ft. Ariana Grande

5. Free Woman

6. Fun Tonight

7. Chromatica II

8. 911

9. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy ft. BlackPink

11. Enigma

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above ft. Elton John

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon