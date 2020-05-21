Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande: how are they become friends? – Actu Lady Gaga

Recently, Ariana Grande has revealed to the world, her friendships with Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. The singer has, however, remained very discreet about his relationship with Lady Gaga. The two artists are preparing to release a duo of explosive but how are they met? Are they friends for a long time? How have they become close? NRJ is the point on the friendly relationship of the two superstars.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga meet in 2015

It was in 2009 that the two stars explode in the music, separately. Lady Gaga is known thanks to his first album “Just Dance”, which will enable him to win a Grammy Award in 2010. Ariana Grande, she made her first appearances in the series “Victorious” in 2009. Her role of Cat Valentine launches the career of a singer.

While they are known to the general public for almost five years, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande meet quite late. In 2015, the two singers are together on the same stage to pay tribute to the career of Stevie Wonder. The next day, Ariana Grande writes on Twitter: “Still on my little cloud after last night. I talked to Gaga”. Lady Gaga has not remained insensitive to this post, and commented : “You’re adorable love, and I really loved to meet you.“A message that went straight to the heart of the young Ariana who tweeted : “You’re truly an angel.”

Ariana Grande formalizes his friendship with Lady Gaga for her birthday

In recent years, Lady Gaga and Ariana are not necessarily reviews but have supported each of the same charities. In particular, they have worked for “the Banns off My Body” which encourages the development of family planning. More recently, they have provided assistance to the fight against the pandemic COVID-19.

Last march, Ariana Grande has confirmed her friendship with Lady Gaga on the occasion of his birthday. While Lady Gaga was celebrating his 34 years of age, the interpreter of “God is a woman” – sent her a loving message on Instagram. “Happy birthday to an angel who has changed my life in many ways! I’ll tell you a bit more soon, but … My heart feels so full, happy and including @ladygaga. I wish you all the joys of the world, today and every other day! Enjoy your pasta dish.“wrote the singer.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande: their past brings them together

As early as February 2020, many rumours of a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in circulation. In an interview for the Paper, and Lady Gaga is notably entrusted to a duo who had scored during the recording of his new album “Chromatica”. Even though at the time she does not reveal even the name of Ariana Grande, she says : “I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It was two women having a conversation about going forward and recognition that we may have to do what we do.”

The magazine goes further by explaining that the interpreter of “Born This Way” has worked with “a female star of the pop, which has also experienced a trauma so that it was known. The duet they share is made up of a melody dance monstrous, and carries the message of submission to the devastation. This is a hit without failing, to dance like to ‘celebrate all the tears’“.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are up the suspense on “Rain on Me”

As of April 22, 2020, the collaboration event of the two superstars is well and truly confirmed. Among all the titles of the tracklist of “Chromatica”, there are duets with big names such as Elton John. Track 4 of the album, titled “Rain on Me”, creates the event by displaying a featuring with Ariana Grande!

A few days ago, the two singers have shared the official cover of their single, as well as its release date, the 22nd of may!

Lady Gaga has even unveiled some of the lyrics of “Rain on Me” on the Canvas: “Water like misery — teardrops on my face / I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive”. This piece should evoke the difficult experiences and traumatic experiences encountered by the two singers in the course of their life. This is not a coincidence if the day of the release of the song corresponds to the date of the bombing of Manchester, which occurred on may 22, 2017.