Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande make a beautiful entry, Drake continues to drop, Dua Lipa dates back… The classification Billboard of the week

Then you unveiled the first snippet of it featuring by Aya Nakamura and Maluma on the remix of Djadja, we will now be interested in the classification Billboard of the week. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to enter the classification directly in 1st place with Rain on me. Behind them, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. In the third position, we find Da Baby and Roddy Ricch with Rockstarwho have won a place this week. The Weeknd has lost a place, it is now 4th. Behind him is found Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat. In the 6th, Drake, who dropped a place with Toosie Slide. Dua Lipa in won a with Don’t Start Now, it is now 7th. Behind Roddy Ricch and its title The Box then, Justin Bieber and Quavo in the 9th position as last week. And finally, it is Life Is Good of Future and Drake, who occupies the 10th place.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, found Gunna, who arrived at the ranking in the 1st position with his album “Wunna”. The 2nd place goes to Lil Baby with “My Turn”. The 3rd step of the podium is in the Future, who loses two places this week. 1975 enter the classification directly in the 4th position. Behind, Polo G fall of three places. Drake and Da Baby, drop all the two two-seater with “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” who is now in 6th and “Blame It On Me” that is 7th. The Weeknd loses a place, it is now 8th with “After Hours”. Then, we find Lil Uzi Vert, which fall three places and Post Malone of two, he is now tenth in the ranking. Until next week, we propose you to discover the top albums from the French in the week with Ninho, Dua Lipa, Hatik, Nekfeu, and plenty of other artists still.