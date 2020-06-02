Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, numros a in the US, fall in history

Credits photo : Capture cran YouTube

It’s official : Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dcrochent the first place of the Billboard Hot 100, a ranking of the most popular titles in the United States. Their hit single “Rain on Me”, which is a sign of dmarrages records on Spotify and YouTube, outclasses, and “Savage”, the remix of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonc, and installs directly to the top thanks to 72.000 tlchargements and 31.4 million streams just in the United States. This is the first time in the history of the classification as a collaboration fminine hunting, and another on the first walk. After “Just Dance”, “Poker Face”, “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” “Rain On Me” is, therefore, the cinquime number one of the carrire Lady Gaga. Among them, only “Born This Way” tait entr in pole position ds its first week of operation, nine years, three months and one week before “Rain On Me”. It is the of a record !

Records in series for “Rain On Me”

For Ariana Grande, it is the fourth time in his carrire that one of his titles is the first in the Billboard Hot 100, after “Thank U “Next”, “7 Rings” and “Stuck With U”, its rcent duo with Justin Bieber. It between ms in history by becoming the only artist own four singles entrs directly numros a ranking US, in front of Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Drake, who have three. Thanks to “Rain On Me”, Lady Gaga confirms its incredible popularity in the time. In effect, she becomes the third solo artist land a number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the years 2000, 2010 and 2020, behind Mariah Carey and Beyonc. Evidence that women take the power in the charts, “Rain On Me” is the third collaboration fminine rank at the top in four weeks, after “Say So” of Doja Cat and Nicki Minajand “Savage” Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonc.

Lady Gaga, who just released his new album “Chromatica” has not clbr this number one on the next social, preferring to shine the spotlight on the case of George Floyd that embraces the United States for several days and see if engage a large part of the artists and of the country, and mrs. around the world, to put an end to burr policires and racism. Ariana Grande also shows trs requires from its community, and has ms included in the contracts pacifist this weekend in the streets of Beverly Hills.