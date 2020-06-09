Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande score, Hatik, and Sam’s unveil the clip from the original soundtrack of Validated… The little music of the week

Like every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s begin with SCH, Leto and PLK who have been guests on the future project of a rapper that you know well. In French rap always, Hatik and Sam’s club have unveiled the video for the original soundtrack of the series Validated : FLK. We continue with Heuss Bastard who was spotted in the studio a few days ago with… Naza ! The two artists have shared a video of them via the Instagram of the interpreter Far be it for me. And speaking of collaboration, Ninho and Da Uzi have released the music video for their title Believe me.

We connect with the festival We Love Green who has reviewed the entire organization to put in place a edition 100% digital this year. And finally it ends at the international level with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The two artists have landed directly in the first place in the ranking Billboard of the week featuring Rain On Meavailable on the album of Gaga : “Chromatica”. This is the best start to the career of Lady Gaga on Spotify and YouTube. To give you an idea, the clip has currently more than 81 million views on Youtube in only a week !