Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teasent of new visuals and a few words of “Rain On Me” – Actu Lady Gaga

For his new musical project called “Chromatica”, unveiled on may 29, Lady Gaga is surrounded by other iconic figures of the music industry, the image of Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, BlackPink, Elton John but also… Ariana Grande!

The album of the superstar will be composed of a collaboration with the interpreter of the “7 Rings”. And to the delight of fans of both singers, the song titled “Rain On Me” will be unveiled this Friday, may 22.

In order to keep the musical planet, Lady Gaga, however, has revealed some of the lyrics on the Canvas: “Water like misery — teardrops on my face / I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive”one can read on its social networks. The two singers also appear together on visuals official the single.