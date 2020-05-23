Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande : their new music video a hit

the essential

Almost 20 million views in less than 24 hours. The new single of Lady Gaga, “Rain on me”, a duet with Ariana Grande arrives at point named for their many fans.

Lady Gaga has unveiled this Thursday, her duet with Ariana Grandetitled “Rain On Me”. They sing and dance cast in combinations, extreme, on stage mouthful of water, in a futuristic universe. A taste of the sixth studio album of Gaga, “Chromatica”, the output of which has been postponed to 29 may because of a pandemic. Highly anticipated by fans, the album will also include titles in collaboration with other major celebrities such as the group of k-pop Black Pink and Elton John (she is the godmother of his children).

In an interview granted to Apple Music, Lady Gaga is back on the genesis of this duo : “She and I are connected immediately and she has been really wonderful,” says the american star. It also gives some keys to understand the lyrics of this new song, which speaks to accept the grief : “It is an analogy on the tears as a rain,” says the singer. And it’s also a metaphor for the amount of alcohol that I drank to get me numb. I can do better than that to dry, I’d better not drink, but I’m not dead yet ! I’m still alive. “

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Lady Gaga on Twitter: “One day, I met a woman who knew the pain like I’ve known… Who was crying so much that I cried, drank so much wine that I drank, ate as much pasta as I ate, and whose heart was bigger than his whole body. It immediately became a sister to me. ”