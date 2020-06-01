Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande together on a new single

Check out Rain on Methe unique collaboration between the performer of Poker Face and Thank U Nextavailable to listen to since this Friday, may 22, 2020.

Nearly three months have passed since the release of the electric Stupid Lovewho came to announce the impending arrival of the sixth album of Lady Gaga, the flashy and mysterious Chromatica. Scheduled for the 10th of April 2020, it has had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus and will land eventually in the bins that on the 29th of may next. But while the excitement was at its height, just a week now in D-day, the singer has unveiled a single unique on its social networks.

Promised by Lady Gaga, the second preview of his next album, entitled Rain On Meis dropped on the Canvas at midnight sharp on Friday, may 22. A new single, all the more anticipated by fans, it marks an unprecedented collaboration between the performer of Poker Face and another pop diva : Ariana Grande.

After all the two shared the news on their accounts on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook respective, which had already earned to amass millions of likes across all platforms, so this is a duet on a title electro-pop exciting. Which, no surprise, and in a few hours, has already garnered over two million views on YouTube !

If there is still no clip to come and go with the music, it has to do is hear the beats, dance and see the looks candy pink futuristic that feature the singers on the promotional photos, to ensure that this Rain on Me fits well in the universe colourful Chromatica. A new album which, as the left already hear Stupid Love, looks like the grand return of Lady Gaga in the pop extravaganza, which was successful at the end of the 2000s.

