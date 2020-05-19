Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande unveil a first visual and the release date of their duet, Rain On Me

Chromatica, is scheduled for release on may 29, the pop star has announced that a brand new song would be released by then.” data-reactid=”28″>The excitement climbs up the side of the “Little Monsters”. While the new studio album of Lady Gaga, Chromatica, is scheduled for release on may 29, the pop star has announced that a brand new song would be released by then.

Ariana Grande. Entitled Rain on Methis title will be unveiled this Friday. This is the first time these two artists collaborate on a song.” data-reactid=”29″>A cool gift to make wait his fans, as much as it is a duet with another american popstar: Ariana Grande. Title Rain on Methis title will be unveiled this Friday. This is the first time these two artists collaborate on a song.

The announcement was made on the social networks to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who has accumulated more than 227 million subscribers. Users have found, for example, a visual, mysterious, between shadow and colors, neon signs, where the singers strike a pose wearing outfits that combine fishnet, leather, studs and thigh-high boots. Lady Gaga, she has a knife stuck in the thigh.

Stupid Love, has for the moment been unveiled.” data-reactid=”31″>Initially expected, April 10, Chromatica had been deferred at the end of march because of the outbreak of coronavirus. “I find it inappropriate to release this album with everything that is happening around this global pandemic,” said the singer of 34 years. A single extracted from this album, the sixth, Stupid Love, has for the moment been unveiled.

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com