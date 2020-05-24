Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande unveil the music video for Rain On Me, JuL announces the release of The Machine, Katy Perry responds to rumors about Taylor Swift… The little music of the week

Like every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start by Sia has unveiled the clip of Together the first extract of the film Music. Harry Styles seems to be nostalgic of One Direction since his last video clip was shot on the same range as that of “What makes you beautiful” ! Side featurings : Katy Perry has denied that he recorded a duet with Taylor Swift on her next album “Daisies”. However, she said that she was not against this idea ! Ariana Grande has revealed that she kept a song she had recorded with Doja Cat. And THE news of the week is definitely the release of the featuring Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Rain on me !

We connect with JuL who has announced that his double album “The Machine” will be released the 19th of June. Above, you will find the two pieces that the inhabitants of Marseilles we dropped a few weeks ago : Or and Made of Gold combine them both close to 31 million views on Youtube ! It is what it is. We don’t know you but, at melty, we can’t wait to listen to it. And it ends with Ninho, which has signed a double in the ranking of the top albums of the week, Slimane & Vitaa and Angèle have won seats, in contrast to Maes, which is stagnating… in Short, it happened these past seven days, we’ll let you go see for yourself.