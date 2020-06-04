Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are in the dictionary “le Petit Robert”

” Covid “, ” déconfinement “,” gesture barrier” or even” patient zero “ are, among others, the words that will make their entry in the dictionary Le Petit Robert 2021. Other names such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga will also appear.

Of the words heavily used since the beginning of the health crisis, such as : “covid “, ” déconfinement “, ” actions barriers “, “herd immunity”, or “patient zero” have already made their appearance in the digital version of the Petit Robert, 2021, and will soon be inserted in the printed version. On the side of the common names, the Petit Robert has chosen terms that relate to sexuality as a “pansexuel” or ” polyamour “, the technology field such as “tech” or ” cloud “, or the gastronomy, in the image of “mochi” and ” crémet “.