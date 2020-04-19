Lady Gaga and Beyonce are launching a “love letter” tv celebrating the front-line workers of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Beyonce have launched a special world of music, comedy and personal stories in this that Gaga has been called a “love letter” to frontline workers who fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The two-hour “One World: Together at Home”, broadcast on several television channels in the United States and abroad, were a Who’s Who of pop culture, with contributions filmed from their home, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, British soccer star David Beckham and former first american ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. Oprah Winfrey, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish and dozens of others are also expected to appear.

“I am very grateful to the health workers, medical workers, all grocers, and delivery people, postal workers, all other non-profit organizations that work so hard,” said Gaga.

“It really is a true love letter to all of you in the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness which occurs in the moment”, she added.

Animated by three of the greatest animators of the television broadcasts of the late evening in the United States – Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon – the special tribute made to teachers and health care, to the grocery store, to the delivery, the post office and other workers.

“We are not asking for money tonight,” said Colbert.

The event, organized by the world health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, has been the greatest effort of his celebrity to this day to mark the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the world.

It also aims to encourage philanthropists and business to contribute to the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 of the WHO. Businesses and other donors have already contributed about $ 150 million, according to organizers.

“What I’d like tonight, if I can, it is to give you the permission for the moment …” Smile “” said Gaga, throwing in a version of the ballad made famous by Nat King Cole.

Beyonce has not played but has sent a video message in which she noted the mortality rate is disproportionately high in the black community in american because of COVID-19.

“This virus is killing Blacks at an alarming rate in America,” she said, urging viewers to protect themselves.

The Rolling Stones, appearing in four different places, they sang “You can’t always get what you want” with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards playing acoustic guitar.

Wonder, in homage to Bill Withers, who died two weeks ago, played “Lean on Me”, while McCartney, recalling that his mother was a nurse and midwife, has sung “Lady Madonna”.

“You know that the coronavirus is a problem when a Beatle is involved,” joked Kimmel.

Earlier Saturday, musicians from pop, classical, and rap in the United States, Asia and the Middle East, all occurring from their home, have participated in a livestream of six hours before the main event.

The live broadcast included the star Latin Luis Fonsi, the R&B singer Jennifer Hudson, the female soccer player, american Megan Rapinoe, the singer from Hong Kong Eason Chan, India Vishal Mishra and musician emirati Hussain Al Jassmi.

The show included publications on social networks and clips news showing the physicians and nurses applauded by the communities around the world, families greeting through the windows, and acts of kindness to support those who are isolated and fragile.

Celebrities have called on the people to stay at home, washing hands regularly, practice social distancing, and to put pressure on their political leaders to introduce a generalised screening of the disease.

