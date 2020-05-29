Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Magic System… The playlist of the week special tubes years 2010

Then we offered you to discover the clip of JuL who has taken over the tube Night of Madness of the Beginning of the evening, be aware that listening to this remix has given us a small idea at the beginning of melty… In fact, a few weeks ago we offered you to rediscover the hits of the 2000s and it is now the turn of the years 2010 ! It does you not seem so old as that ? Well, you’re not at the end of your sentences ! Believe us, you took it out of the nuggets. Come on, end the suspense, we’ll let you discover our famous selection of tubes of 2010 just below, and we talk about it in the rest of this article.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Then ? Is this playlist special 2010 has enabled you to recall memories ? In any case, there are some sounds that we don’t think so old as that and to be honest, one vibe is always as much about many of them such as : Super Bass of Nicki Minaj or We found a love of Rihanna and Calvin Harris. While waiting for our next playlist, we suggest you take a look at the classification Billboard of the week with Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Future and many other artists. We’ll let you go see because there has been a lot of change this week.