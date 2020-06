Even though the title still has no video to illustrate it, “Sour Candy” is already breaking records on YouTube. The hit has made the best start to a collaboration of women !

This record was previously held by “Don’t Call Me Angel” Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. From the soundtrack of the film “Charlie’s Angels”, the title had collected $ 21.5 million views in 24 hours following its launch.