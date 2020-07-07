Lady Gaga and BlackPink glow in YouTube and Spotify with Sour Candy

The new single of Lady Gaga and BlackPink

The new song Lady Gaga and BlackPink has experienced a strong start. Complementary of Sour Candy , this title has registered 21.8 million views in 24 hours YouTubea figure published by ETX Studio. This record tait prcdemment dtenu by Don’t Call Me Angel Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, with 21.5 million views.

Sour candy plac 6and position in Spotify

The song of Lady Gaga and BlackPink occupies the 6and the world ranking of Spotify since its launch with 3,67 M of the rivers. According to the Data of the Graphic, this figure provides for the group K-Pop BlackPink the best launch in the history of the service streaming for a group of fminin.

Sour candy of Lady Gaga and BlackPink on YouTube Image Courtesy of Interscope Records and Lady Gaga

This title is a extract from the last album of the artist

This duo with BlackPink figure in Chromatica , the last opus of the american singer. This is the third song on the disc after Stupid Love . Of the biggest names in music such as Elton John are included.

Lady Gaga and her collaboration with Ariana Grande