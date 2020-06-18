Lady Gaga and BlackPink unveil the lyric video for “Sour Candy” – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga at the top

The collaboration between Lady Gaga and BlackPink was a no-brainer for the Mother Monster. “When I contacted to know if I wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was really a collaboration exciting. I wanted to celebrate, because I love powerful women like them and that I also wanted to celebrate. I spent a very good time doing this song. I was excited to hear sing in Korean, their party is creative and funny (…) I am proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK.detail “Lady Gaga japanese media Tvgroove.

“Sour Candy” is the third single from the album of Lady Gaga “Chromatica”. The opus proved to be a huge success around the world since its launch on the 29th of may. In a couple of days, it has even come to the top of the sales charts in France. As early as the first week, the album “Chromatica” has elapsed 21 476 copies.

The return in the front of the stage of the Mother Monster does not go unnoticed. The singer became the first female artist to have six albums ranked in first position in the Billboard 200 in the united States.