Lady Gaga and BTS are involved in the ceremony virtual YouTube

To deliver the diploma to thousands of american students, Youtube organizes a ceremony virtual and invites Lady Gaga and BTS.

The Youtube platform hosts a ceremony online the graduation of american students. Lady Gaga, the group BTS and Barack Obama meet present ! MCE gives you more details.

Surprise ! Because of the covid-19some students americans can’t make it to their graduation ceremony. So for them, it is the drama ! They are waiting for this day with impatience.

But the great evils, great remedies. Yes, the universities do not want to not allow their students to be depressed. And it is necessary to believe that Lady Gaga and the group BTS no more !

In effect, Youtube decides to take things in hand ! “The graduation ceremony is a tradition which students and families are very attached “explains the platform.

“Because of the current state of the world, YouTube offers inspire them with a ceremony virtual“. Then, the direct will take place on Saturday 6 June on the Youtube channel Originals.

And for that the event is even more unforgettable, Youtube invites Lady Gaga and the group Bts to make the show. But not only that ! Barack and Michelle Obama will also be the part !

Lady Gaga will be well accompanied

Also, Lady Gaga is not the only choice for this ceremony, called “Dear Class Of 2020” (Dear Promotion 2020). In effect, the young woman is going to have to give a speech.

But then, it will be the turn of BTS. And then the former presidential couple. Not to mention Malala Yousafzai and the president of Google Sundar Pichai and the former secretary of State for Defence, Robert Gates.

As well as the former secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Yes, it’s in fact the world ! But Youtube sees things in a big way. The platform invites other stars to take the floor.

And this is the case of Alicia Keys, Kerry Washingtonthe singers Chloe x Halle and Zendaya, and of course Kelly Rowland !

Then, this special day promises to be even more ! It is not every day that one sees Lady Gaga and all the other personalities to attend a graduation ceremony.

