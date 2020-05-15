Lady Gaga and her Golden Globes – Actu Lady Gaga

For this important event, Lady Gaga was accompanied by her boyfriend Christian Carino. They have broken off their engagement one month after the award ceremony.

Lady Gaga and the Golden Globes: the “glass ceiling” of certain categories

On January 6, 2019, Lady Gaga won an award for the best song of the film “A Star Is Born” with “Shallow”. The members of the Academy, which means the winners are composed primarily of white men who are older. And they like to reward years of hard labors.

This is what happened to Lady Gaga who is at the age of 33, the singer confirmed. But the actress still a novice has not won the award for best actress. In ten years, only two actresses have won the award for best actress after only one appointment: Sandra Bullock, and Brie Larson only. However, the decade before hesitated less to reward the new players. On the ten players rewarded at this period, six were nominated for the first time.

However, with the price of the best song, the american star won the second Golden Globe of his career. The first was for her performance as an actress in the American series “American Horror Story: Hotel”.

Lady Gaga: the Golden Globes 2016 and the polemic Di Caprio

At the Golden Globes In 2016, Lady Gaga won the award for “Best actress in a mini-television series” thanks to her performance in American Horror Story. During this ceremony, going to retrieve his trophy, the star shakes up Leonardo Di Caprio, then sat down at a table.

Surprised, the actor has had a look incredible that has been filmed. In a few moments the video made the rounds of the social networks and become viral. The internet users are wondering, why Leonardo Di Caprio has there been this reaction? Lady Gaga she hustled intentionally the actor? Or is this merely an accident, the singer not being able to squeeze between the tables?