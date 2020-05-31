Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky soon to be engaged ?

The relationship between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky seems to strengthen day-to-day during the quarantine.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would be willing to get back together ?

According to reports, the couple could take a turn serious in her relationship, because Gaga and Polansky were able to spend a lot of time together during these three months of confinement. “They stay together in her home in Malibu since march because of orders of isolation, but even when everything will return to normal, it is obvious that they will continue to live together,” said a source, adding that “this pandemic has accelerated their relationship.”

Benefit Concert of Lady Gaga : Angèle very honored to sing “balance your what”

She also said HollywoodLife the couple will probably sound the wedding bells as soon as they announce their engagement. “They are completely intertwined now, it seems honestly that she has met her soul sister. This will shock a person if they get engaged soon, they are so in love”.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is closer than ever, and here’s what they decided to do

The singer and former student of Harvard are in quarantine together since the beginning of march.

Source : geotv