Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, portraits of young women in crumbs on Netflix

The amount said the strength of their celebrity. Lady Gaga is at the origin of “One World: Together at Home”, which was attended by Taylor Swift. A concert of global, and virtual, which has raised $ 130 million in favour of the carers. But this awareness, if it can move mountains, has become for the divas of pop a source of suffering.

In the documentary dedicated to them, they engage in the moving exercise of the confession. In Miss Americana Taylor Swift almost makes the sentence with his beautiful blue eyes and his sad smile. “I am become the one that others have wanted me to be”, she confesses, the heart weakened by years of glory, where all the splendours of fame were not able to catch up with the miseries encountered. It is that the singer has made the mistake of loving one another as the crowd cheered, forgetting how much it can be cruel. And even more so in America where a simple mere trifle between “people” may turn to the affair of the State.

In search of lost time

In his teens, Taylor Swift will have passed between palaces and private jets, these artificial paradises. Who is she really? Difficult to answer this question as she took in characters never to displease his fans, and not to leave the tops of the charts that she has attained as early as 2006 with his first single is country. At 30 years of age, Taylor Swift, the singer best paid of the planet, leaving neither his pajamas patterned, nor her mother, who reassures her constantly. With this same determination that she already had a kid, the musician intends to pull yourself together, forget about the setbacks of his good fortune, and composed more than ever to his piano, looking for all this time lost.

If Taylor Swift suffers the modes, Lady Gaga, four years his senior, plays with them. The hustles, the treads even. And when the interpreter Bad Romance driving in the desert at the wheel of a large pick-up, it was soon to depart. The image is tiréede Gaga: Five Foot Two (also on Netflix), a documentary that retraces a part of the creation of his album Joanne but also the preparation of his live at halftime of the super bowl in February 2017. In front of ten million téléspecateurs. A film that she has produced. One is never better served than by yourself…

Stefani Germanotta for the marital status disturbs and fascinates. His emotion does the rest. To wonder sometimes if it is not feigned. When she delves into family dramas for inspiration, is it the depth or obscenity? The singer does not lose an opportunity to lay bare, revealing merrily a chest that his team can’t be surprised even more to see. She throws it, or rejects his / her body to the figure of the other, before the steal the look with a new tattoo or behind of the required improbable. In this film, it also evokes the loves of his life. Lüc Carl, a DJ and a patron of a nightclub, the stylist Matthew “Dada” Williams, or the actor and model Taylor Kinney. As failures due to their… success. “I sold 10 million albums and lost Matt. I have sold 30 million and lost Lüc. I made a film, A Star Is Bornand I lost Taylor. (…). This is the third time I’ve had a broken heart like that”starts the singer.

What battle leads to? Against who? Against what? The camera films its rings, its blue, the traces left on his body, the anxiety that she had accumulated over the years. The star, strong head, wants to control everything during his shows. But his suffering, it does not breath a word. The singer prefers to metabolise them, do the stories that she sings at the top of his lungs on stages all over the world.