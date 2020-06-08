Lady Gaga and The weeknd are committed to #BlackLivesMatter, Ariana Grande enters the story and Ed Sheeran in concert for the workers in the face of the COVID-19… The news music of the week !

Ariana Grande will go down in history thanks to the tube Rain on Me !

The year 2020 will definitively was a new stage in the career of Ariana Grande ! While she is at the top of the rankings the most prestigious of the musical world (record sales, world tours the most cost-effective…), the american singer has just added a new trophy to her list of accomplishments. In effect, the interpreter of the Problem has just been elected as the first artist of all time to classify four of his songs in the first place. A record unequalled until then she needs to pieces Thank U, Next, 7 Rings, Stuck With U duet with Justin Bieber, and the recent Rain On Me, recorded in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Aged only 26 years old, Ariana Grande is imposed in a few years as one of the artists most talented and cost-effective of his generation. Then she just put an end to its Sweetener World Tour, world tour, during which she defended Thank U, Next, his album released in 2019, the singer said that she would wait before to release a new opus. A well-deserved break, which should not, however, delight his millions of fans to the four corners of the globe.

A 10 year old child takes Rage Against The Machine for the movement #BlackLivesMatter

She was only 10 years old but seems to have it all figured out ! A few days ago, Nandi Bushell, a girl originally from the United Kingdom, has published a video in which we see it in the process of interpreting the title Guerilla Radio Rage Against The Machine. Posted on Twitter last may 31, the clip shows three different screens in which the musician plays several instruments : two electric guitars and a drum kit. A benefit quite as exceptional as this fan of the american group wished to dedicate the movement #BlackLivesMatter. It can also be seen a small poster in the video. In the caption of the video, we can also read : “Solidarity in the struggle to end racism!”.

Already famous for these performances on YouTube -is remembered in particular for his takeover of Nirvana – Nandi Bushell did not expect to be brought to light by Tom Morello in person. In fact, some time after the publication of the video, the guitarist of Rage Against The Machine has retweeted the post of the young girl. A springboard and a tremendous gratitude for the one who clarifies that “This song is one of the favorite songs of Nandi. Nandi loved @RATM since she was a baby.” As a reminder, the current mass demonstrations are occurring after the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years old, when a police officer stuck his knee into his neck, the now, and for more than eight minutes. His death, as well as other deaths of people of color around the world, have given rise to a huge outpouring of solidarity.

The Weeknd makes an exceptional gift for #BlackLivesMatter !

Its securities, parading at the head of the charts all over the world, he recently became the singer’s most listened to on Spotify, and he is about to do a world tour that will reap several million dollars!!! If it doesn’t have to worry about his future, The Weeknd has decided to undertake to help improve that of others less fortunate. Affected by the movement #BlackLivesMatter, Abel Tesfaye, his real name, has just made several donations to a total amount of $ 500,000 with several associations in favour of the movement for racial equality. It has provided $ 200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Network, $ 200,000 to the Know-Your-Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative of Colin Kaepernick and $ 100,000 to the National bail Out. Gestures generous interpreter In your Eyes held to share on his account Instagram, hoping that its initiative would encourage other to do the same.

“Continue to support our brothers and sisters who are out, in risking everything to push for a real change in our lives black. Exhort all those who have large means to give and give a lot, and if you have less, please give what you can, even if it is a small sum of money. #blacklivesmatter,” wrote the artist in the caption of its publication. As a reminder, the current mass demonstrations are occurring after the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years old, when a police officer stuck his knee into the neck of Floyd, the now, and for more than eight minutes. His death, as well as other deaths of people of color around the world, have given rise to a huge outpouring of solidarity.

Lady Gaga cancels his visit with Jimmy Fallon to not overshadow the movement #BlackLivesMatter !

A few weeks ago, Lady Gaga made a commitment in the fight against the coronavirus in organizing the benefit concert One World : Together at home. An event that brought together many celebrities, and had raised more than $ 120 million. While the star has just unveiled her album Chromatica a few days ago, it seemed normal for her to do the media tour to promote it. In addition, his title Rain on Me with Ariana Grande was hoisted into the top charts in many countries. However, this was without counting on the movement is #BlackLivesMatter, which is high in the heart of the media and social networks around the world this week.

Very open and engaged on the topic, Lady Gaga has preferred to postpone his appearance in the show “at home” Jimmy Fallon to let the media attention necessary to the movement. A gesture, very noble on the part of the singer which, since its inception, has fought for many causes. The presenter american will benefit, therefore, to give a voice to activist Jane Elliott, the CNN journalist, Don Lemon and the president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson. The opportunity for them to highlight the struggles of the movement #BlackLivesMatter.

Ed Sheeran is preparing a live tribute to the heroes of the COVID-19

It is one of the singers the more discrete show business ! However, in recent years, Ed Sheeran is also one of the artists that have earned the most money. Thanks to his albums sold millions of copies and his tours sold-out, the interpreter of the Shape Of You will have managed to build up a fortune of tens of millions of pounds. An incredibly successful which does not seem to him to have mounted to the head. Quite to the contrary. Besides, the young man of 29 years has been proven several times by donating more than substantial for a number of associations in recent months. Remember last April, it had offered 1 million pounds (1.2 million euros) to the various organizations of his native region in the United Kingdom.

While he has taken a break in his career to devote himself to his family, Ed Sheeran seems to have agreed to make an exception in order to pay tribute to working australians in the front line during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. In fact, the singer, accompanied by others such as Amy Shark, Keith Urban or Katy Perry, will perform at the concert-Thank You on June 20. An online event in which the entirety of the programme will be disclosed in few days. “This event special music was created to celebrate our workers and all they have done to help the Australians during this global health crisis,” says Paul Jackson, Nova Entertainment. A unique moment that will reunite many internet users in front of their screens.