Lady Gaga announced finally the release date of his new project

The pop singer Lady Gaga has shared a new post on his account Instagram official, announcing the release date of his new album, Chromatica.

As you may remember, the last album of Gaga entitled “A Star Is Born” was released on October 5, 2018 at Interscope Records, and she has worked with hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

In the caption of his article, the singer of 33 years said that the album would be out April 10, but fans can pre-order the album via certain streaming services. She also stated that the photo that she had shared was not a cover image, but it was intended to his fans.

Here’s what Lady Gaga has légendé:

“Welcome to the “Chromatica” , coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓

This is not the album cover but we made it so that you can enjoy them in the meantime 😘 “

A fan by the name of Jake commented and said:

“Shaking and crying. “

Another fan named Alec wrote:

“Album of the year incoming !!!!! We are so ready for Chromatica my queen. “

See the publication’s Instagram below.