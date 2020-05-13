Lady Gaga announces a benefit concert and raised $ 35 million! – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga managed to raise $ 35 million to counter the Covid-19

This is not all! Lady Gaga, always supportive, has made another announcement. The singer was the guest virtual press conference from WHO, yesterday, Monday 6 April. She said to have reaped $ 35 million for the fight against the sars coronavirus. And this in only seven days!

Facing the camera, you can hear it say : “We are all so grateful to the caregivers of the country and the world. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them so much for being at the front, I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19. It has been a pleasure to cooperate with the organization Global Citizen to raise funds behind the scenes”.

How the american artist did it to raise such a large sum? She explained that she had asked many business leaders and philanthropists to make a donation to fight the virus. The investment of the singer seemed to have worked well. Its action is now hailed around the world.