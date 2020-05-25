Lady Gaga announces a concert virtual with guests incredible – Vibration

For several long weeks, the whole world is paralyzed by a dramatic pandemic of Covid-19. In the Face of this sad reality, many artists have decided to push back their future projects like Lady Gaga that announced, on the 24th of march last, the report of the output of Chromaticahis next album originally scheduled for April 10,. Very committed in the fight against the coronavirus, the singer of 34 years revealed, on Monday, 6 April, during a speech held in videoconference with the World Health Organization that it had raised $ 35 million in recent days to curb this public health crisis.

“We are all so grateful to the caregivers of the country and the world. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them so much for being at the front, I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19. It has been a pleasure to cooperate with the organization Global Citizen to raise funds behind the scenes”, commented on the american singer. “My thoughts also go to the people who have lost their jobs and who are struggling to feed themselvesthemselves and their children”continued to Lady Gaga before explaining that they asked nearly 70 business leaders and philanthropists to make a donation to fight the virus.

Lady Gaga helped raise $35 million in the past 7 days for the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/G9KKeKDfyB — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) April 6, 2020

But the star does not stop in so good way. With the assistance of WHO, the actress of the film A Star is Born, has also planned a concert grand virtual to support the fight against the sars coronavirus. Introduced by host Jimmy Fallon, along with his colleagues Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the show will bring together many stars like David Beckham, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Elton John, Stevie Wonder or even actress Priyanka Chopra, Jonas. The show will also be the scene of the doctors, caregivers, and families who share their experiences. Broadcast April 18, on famous networks american channels such as ABC and NBC, the concert will also be broadcast live on the social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and platforms such as Youtube, Amazon Prime, and Twitch.