Lady Gaga announces duet with Elton John and Ariana Grande

This is THE back ! The singer Lady Gaga has announced that 17 songs that will be on this expected next opus. 24matins you said (a lot) more…

His sixth album will be called “Chromatica”, and it should be out this year. This info, the “little monsters” of Lady Gaga was waiting for a very long time. The cake will contain 17 tracks of which one is already released in last February “Stupid Love”. The radio host Zane Lowe, the singer explains that she can’t be happy without music : “For me, it is a therapy. The sound is what has cured me all my life, and it has cured me of making this disc, it really is what is “Chromatica for me“, she said to our colleague.

Duos magic !

It makes you feel like it…This album is going to we offer duos magic. Lady Gaga announcing a number of collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, or even the star of K-Pop, Blackpink. An album that will bring us back to the Lady Gaga of her debut since the sound will be very dance, after experiments-less successful around an acoustic pop more serene.

She moves against the coronavirus

After having called Emmanuel Macron to become more involved against the epidemic of coronavirus, Lady Gaga is itself involved. As well, Monday 6 April, the singer had announced that it had raised more than € 32 million for the fight against the Covid-19. Bravo.