Lady Gaga announces the new release date of his next album Chromatica

This is good news for the fans of Lady Gaga. The singer known the world announced on his Twitter account the new release date of his new album ” Chromatica “. “The journey continues, you can officially join me on the 29th of may,” she wrote to her followers. Therefore, it is in a few weeks for the fans to discover new music from Mother Monster. In this new opus, there will be the sounds pop/dance that made her success with “The Fame” and ” Born This Way “. The very anticipated album will also be full of surprises, since it will include titles in collaboration with other big celebrities like Ariana Grande, the group of k-pop Black Pink and the equally incredible Elton John, whom she is very close, since she is the godmother of his children.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️ https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWzpic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

A first title revealed

A single of the 6th album has all the same was revealed during the confinement, “Stupid Love” by the interpreter of ” Poker Face “, as a gift to his fans. The song is placed number #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, including France, and number #2 on Spotify Worldwide. Lady Gaga, meanwhile, had announced several weeks ago : “I find it inappropriate to release this album with everything that is happening around this global pandemic “. The singer of 34 years proved to be very useful during this health crisis because it has successfully raised $ 35 million for the fight against the Covid-19.

Waiting for the release of his forthcoming album, you can still see the video of “Stupid Love” exclusively on Youtube.